British mum saw diamond-shaped UFO in broad daylight, netizens call it proof of alien existence

Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that alien existence on earth is real. According to these conspiracy theorists, UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the globe are a clear indication that extraterrestrials have already visited earth. Adding up the heat to this seemingly mind-blowing theory, a British mum has apparently spotted a diamond-shaped UFO in broad daylight.

Not a cloud, nor a conventional aircraft

On February 26, Sarah Louise was driving towards Goonhilly. It was during this trip that she noticed a bright light in the sky. Even though it was daytime, the object in the sky was emanating light.

"It caught my eye because it was so bright. I slammed my brakes on to look at it, and as soon as I told my son to look it disappeared. I started driving again and a few seconds later I saw it again in a different part of the sky. It looked really far away but must have been pretty massive," said Sarah, Cornwall Live reports.

More details about the UFO

According to Sarah, the bright UFO that she spotted in the skies was diamond-shaped. She added that the object appeared to be shiny, smooth, and looked like it was one piece of solid metal.

She asserted that the object she spotted in the skies was not a cloud or satellite.

"It was brighter than any satellite. Everyone thinks I'm mad but surely someone else saw it. I'm not stupid, I'm a spiritual person but I'm not normally out there saying there are UFOs," added Sarah.

Sarah also revealed that the UFO spotted in the skies was moving at a very high speed. As the UFO vanished very quickly, Sarah was unable to capture its picture.

As the testimonial made by Sarah has gone viral on online spaces, several netizens have started claiming that alien existence on earth is real. They also argue that governments all across the world are covering up details surrounding alien existence fearing public panic.