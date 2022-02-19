Conspiracy theorists all across the world have long been claiming that aliens are already here on earth. According to these theorists, UFO sightings that happen in various parts of the world are indicating alien existence on the blue planet. And now, a new UFO sighting in Hawaii has grabbed the eyeballs of netizens. The UFO event happened on February 15, and several people witnessed the sighting that happened in broad daylight.

Unbelievable UFO event in Hawaii

Video clips of this UFO event were soon shared on online social media platforms. These clips show a bright orb hovering in the skies, and eyewitnesses were really unsure what that object was.

"Can anyone explain what this unidentified flying object is in the sky? It's been stationary for at least 30 minutes and nobody in Hawaii can figure out what it is," wrote one Twitter user.

Can anyone explain what this unidentified flying object is in the sky? It's been stationary for at least 30 minutes and nobody in Hawaii can figure out what it is @NASA#ufo #ufosighting pic.twitter.com/LMFFFUBanL — Kieron (@kjslaughter) February 15, 2022

Foo fighter UFO in Hawaii?

The video clip was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. Waring claimed that foo fighters, a group of UFOs apparently appeared during the time of World War II have returned.

"Such UFOs have been seen worldwide in reports and have even followed aircraft in WWII, nicknamed foo fighters. These UFOs always have a color of the clouds...so when they move between the clouds...they are easy to see against a blue sky. This is the second UFO post I made from Hawaii this week. It looks like something big is going to happen in Hawaii soon," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

As always, the conspiracy theorist claimed that UFO sightings like these are crucial evidence that hints at alien existence on earth.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also claimed that alien existence on earth is real. He revealed that world powers like the United States and Isreal and working together with aliens. He also claimed that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where humans and aliens are working together.