As space agencies like NASA are busy searching for alien life on distant planets, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that advanced extraterrestrial species have already visited earth. Citing UFO sightings recorded in history, and even today, these conspiracy theorists argue that aliens have been visiting the blue planet for hundreds of thousands of years. Adding up the heat to these seemingly bizarre theories, a UFO sighting video that happened in California has now made many people believe that alien existence on earth could be real.

UFO sighting in California sparks debate

The alleged UFO sighting in California happened on January 24, 2022. After capturing the video, the eyewitness submitted the clip to Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).

In a statement, the witness wrote, "My wife was driving northbound on the 14 near Edwards Air Force Base. She recorded a strange 3 light craft in the sky and drove right underneath it. It was stationary or moved very slowly from the video and what she told me. She said the three bright lights on each corner were "kind of like iron man's thrusters", almost as if they are causing optical effects from heat generation. I work in aerospace so I can differentiate aircraft. I looked at her video and checked the flight radar for that timeframe and there were no aircraft above the highway."

UFO clip analyzed by a self-styled alien hunter

The video clip was later analyzed by Scott C Waring, a self-styled alien hunter who is now operating from Taiwan. In a recent post on his website, Waring claimed that the UFO belongs to an advanced alien species. He also asserted that aliens could be monitoring human activities on Edwards Air Force Base.

"The object was reported over Edwards Air Force Base and may have been aliens investigating the US military. There are hundreds of reports of not just UFOs, but also alien encounters at US military bases. These are usually covered up or ignored by the US government as being nothing more than a weather balloon or the reflection of Venus. This is an alien craft observing, recording, and researching the reactions they get when flying over a USAF base," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also assured that alien existence on earth is real. Asserting the existence of a galactic federation, Eshed claimed that aliens are working together with world powers like the United States and Israel.