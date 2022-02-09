As space agencies like NASA are busy searching for extraterrestrial life on distant space bodies, conspiracy theorists strongly believe that an advanced alien species have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years. To substantiate this theory, these conspiracy theorists often put forward examples of UFO sightings that have happened in various parts of the globe.

And now, alien enthusiasts are in a frenzy after spotting a mysterious UFO in the skies of Islamabad, Pakistan.

UFO event in Islamabad sparks debate

The alleged UFO sighting in Islamabad happened in January. The video of the event was uploaded to YouTube by a user named Arslan Warraich. The clip is more than 13 minutes long, and it shows a UFO hovering in the skies of Islamabad.

"This is the longest recorded UFO sighting by a civilian on record, 13 mins of footage. I saw this when I was landing my drone, it hovered for over 2 hours at this spot when eventually it got dark and I couldn't see it anymore," claimed the eyewitness.

The video was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. As expected, Waring claimed that this UFO event is classic proof of alien existence on earth.

"Wow! Just wow! This is what every UFO researcher dreams of. Thirteen full minutes in HD of a UFO...all the while the eyewitness has a steady hand! Fantastic capture and lucky for us, eyewitness Arslan Warraich was on the job! I have seen similar UFO photos of such craft in old reports going back decades ago, so I know this craft is 100% the real deal. There is no denying the existence of UFOs now," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Netizens react to UFO event

The video of the UFO event has now gone viral on the internet, and it has made many people believe that alien existence on earth is real. However, some people called the UFO a secret military vessel.

"That thing was really high up there and you were probably the only person in the area to notice it. My first guess was maybe it's a kite? But who would keep flying a kite after the sun goes down? It's a real head-scratcher! Does your drone have a camera? Would be sweet if you could get closer to it if it ever shows up again," commented Eric Moyer, a YouTube user.

"How incredibly strange. Some sort of secret balloon style drone? Actual UAP? What in the world was it doing," commented Nick, another YouTube user.