British journalist Nick Pope has served the Government's Ministry of Defence (MoD), and he was responsible for investigating UFO phenomena to determine if they had any defense significance. After moving to the United States in 2006, Pope became a whistleblower, and he several times claimed that alien existence on earth could be real. And now, the self-styled Ufologist has claimed that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis is deterring aliens from making their presence known.

Aliens consider human beings as a primitive civilization

During a recent interaction with Daily Star, Pope claimed that aliens are considering humans as a primitive civilization, as we are getting engaged in wars.

"Highly evolved extraterrestrials probably regard warfare as something that only primitive civilizations engage in. The Ukraine situation means we're unlikely to get an invitation to join the Galactic Federation for the time being. Aliens might wonder at the wisdom of the UK going up against Russia, but would probably realize that being in a coalition help," Pope told Daily Star.

It should be noted that Russia has deployed over 1,00,000 troops near Ukraine's borders. Political experts believe that Russia's move is to prevent Ukraine from ever joining the NATO Western security alliance.

The mysteries surrounding galactic federation

This is not the first time that a space expert is talking about the possible existence of a galactic federation. A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had talked about a galactic federation where both aliens and human beings are members.

During an interview, Eshed claimed that advanced alien species are working together with world powers like the United States and Israel. He also added that there is a secretive underground base on Mars where aliens and human beings used to meet together.