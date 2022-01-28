As space agencies like NASA are busy searching for alien life on distant space bodies, a new scientific study report has shockingly suggested that Octopuses and squids living in oceans could be most probably extraterrestrial beings. According to this new theory, published in the scientific journal Progress in Biophysics and Molecular Biology, Octopuses and squids might have reached the earth from another space body following a volcanic eruption.

Octopuses reached earth from a different planet

The study led by Australian molecular immunologist Edward J. Steele argues that following a volcanic eruption or meteor impact, Octopuses and squids might have flung into the heights before traveling millions of miles in suspended animation.

"The possibility that cryopreserved squid and/or octopus eggs, arrived in icy bolides several hundred million years ago should not be discounted," wrote researchers in the study report.

The research report also noted that certain genetical features of octopuses and other cephalopods are compelling the scientific community to reshape their understanding of the evolutionary process. Researchers also suggested that tardigrades might have also reached from outer space.

Life might have initially sprouted on Mars

Several previous studies had found that Mars was once a habitable land, as the Red Planet had a healthy water system in the ancient past. This new study also suggests the same theory, and researchers claim that life might have initially sprouted on Mars. They added that a massive planetary disaster might have turned Mars into barren land.

A few years back, Jim Green, a top NASA scientist had also predicted that alien life, at least in its microbial form will be discovered on Mars in the near future. However, he made it clear that humans are not prepared enough to accept the facts surrounding alien existence.