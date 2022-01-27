It was around a few months back that Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief talked about the existence of aliens. In an interview, Eshed shockingly claimed that world powers like the United States and Israel are working together with aliens. Adding up the heat to these seemingly unbelievable theories, a YouTube channel named AliensSecure has released an eerie video that shows two military helicopters escorting a bright orb, which they call an unidentified flying object (UFO).

The uploader of this video claims that the UFO event happened in Connecticut, United States, on January 21, 2022.

Alien hunter analyzed UFO video

The mysterious clip was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring. Waring, who currently operates from Taiwan suggested that the UFO sighting could be authentic proof of alien presence on earth. He also added that the US military might be working together with an advanced alien species.

"Here we have two military helicopters escorting an unknown craft. The craft glows powerfully and appears to be orb-shaped. This is a shocking encounter of both military and alien craft. It's not a typical meeting, this one is escorting the alien craft to the US military base nearby for some important conference. Most agreements made with aliens will involve trade...since technology is the most powerful commodity to the US military. Absolutely proof that the US military is working on an alliance with aliens," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

The presence of a galactic federation

As mentioned earlier, Haim Eshed had revealed several mind-blowing details about alien existence. During the interview, Eshed claimed that a galactic federation is there in this universe, where there are members of humans and alien races.

Eshed also talked about an underground base on Mars, where human and alien representatives meet together.