It was around a few days back that Haim Eshed who served as the head of Israel's space security program for more than 30 years made some shocking revelations about alien existence.

The Israeli expert claimed that both the United States and Israel have been dealing with aliens for years, and he also claimed that there is a galactic federation in which the United States is a member.

Donald Trump knows about aliens

Eshed had also revealed that Donald Trump was about to disclose details about aliens and UFO, but he did not do it due to the instructions from the galactic federation. The revelations made by Eshed have gone viral on online spaces, and it has made several people believe that alien existence on the earth is real.

And now, a video of Donald Trump which was streamed on June 18, 2020, suggests that Donald Trump had some knowledge about UFOs and alien existence.

Donald Trump made comments about aliens during an interview with his son Don Trump Junior on his official YouTube channel. During the interview, Don asked Trump about the notorious Roswell UFO incident. The incident allegedly happened in Roswell in June 1947, and several people still believe that a UFO crashed on earth on that day.

As a reply to his son's query, Donald Trump revealed that he would not reveal what he knows about the UFO event that took place more than 73 years ago.

"There are millions and millions of people that want to go there, want to see it. I won't talk to you about what I know about it, but it's very interesting. Roswell is a very interesting place with a lot of people that would like to know what's going on," said Trump.

A mysterious base on Mars

The most shocking revelation made by Eshed was the alleged presence of an underground base on Mars. The Israeli expert claimed that the secret underground base on Mars is still active, and the members of this community include human and alien representatives.

Eshed also added that aliens are now researching to understand the fabric of the universe. He revealed that there a secret agreement that is prevalent between the aliens and the United States.