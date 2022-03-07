As Russia is continuing its killing spree and attack in Ukraine, CBN News' Ukraine Director Kostyantine Lytvynenko has claimed that a UFO which appeared from nowhere unleashed an attack on Russian tanks.

Ukrainians prayed and UFO appeared

Lytvynenko made these claims while talking on the channel's The Global Lane program. According to Lytvynenko, one young man called his father over the phone as Russian troops neared him with deadly weapons.

The father apparently prayed to God to protect people belonging to his church, and the helping hand came from the outside world.

According to Lytvynenko, a UFO appeared from nowhere, and it launched a lightning attack on Russian forces and set ablaze a military tank, Daily Star reports.

Alien debate on

Even though an official confirmation is yet to be made, netizens have warmly welcomed the claims, and they believe that these events are solid proof of alien existence on earth.

Earlier, several self-styled alien hunters including Scott C Waring had claimed that aliens have been visiting the earth for hundreds of thousands of years to monitor human activities. Aliens are refraining humans from engaging in a nuclear war, and they used to proclaim their presence during the time of natural disasters and wars, Waring once wrote on his website.

A few months back, Haim Eshed, a former Israeli space security chief had also claimed that extraterrestrial existence on earth is real. Eshed also made it clear that world powers like the United States and Israel are working closely with an advanced alien species.