On February 21, 2021, an American Airlines pilot who flew flight AA 2292 had claimed to have seen an unidentified flying object (UFO), as it was traveling between Cincinnati and Phoenix. According to the pilot testimonial, he saw a cylindrical UFO in the skies of New Mexico, and he soon reported it to the authorities.

FBI confirms UFO sighting

Later, American Airlines and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) confirmed the UFO sighting. However, until now neither the federal agency nor NASA has given a proper explanation regarding the UFO event.

Soon after seeing the UFO, the American Airlines pilot contacted the Albuquerque air traffic control, and asked whether any activities are going on in the skies.

"We just had something just go over the top of us. I hate to say this but it looked like a long cylindrical object that almost looked like a cruise missile type of thing - moving really fast right over the top of us," the pilot said in his message to air traffic control.

Are pilots hesitant to report UFO sightings?

This is not the first time that pilots are reporting UFO sightings. From the infamous TikTak encounter to the recent UFO sighting that happened over the Arabian sea, several pilots have warned of possible unknown flying objects in the skies. However, most of these pilots refrain from using the term UFO, as the general public considers it as a term connected with aliens.

"Most pilots will use phrases like unidentified traffic or aerial phenomena. No one wants to say UFO. If you say UFO people think you are either drunk, on drugs or nuts," said a pilot who wished to stay anonymous, Daily Star reports.

Another pilot noted that UFO sightings have been happening in the skies for so many years, and made it clear that pilots are a little hesitant to inform it.

As UFO sightings all across the world are rising dramatically, netizens strongly believe that aliens are already here on earth. According to these netizens, the government is trying to cover up facts surrounding alien existence to prevent public panic.