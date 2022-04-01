Conspiracy theorists have long been claiming that a group of advanced alien species is living secretly near volcanoes. According to these conspiracy theorists, aliens are using volcanoes as their secret bases, as humans cannot explore these heat bombs completely. Adding up the heat to this bizarre theory, a YouTuber has released a creepy video that shows an unknown object shooting out of the volcano at a very slow speed.

UFO near volcano?

The creepy clip was uploaded to YouTube by a user named Mizz Jade Eye. In the video, taken at the Volcano Popocatepetl in Mexico, a large object with three separate strands can be seen shooting to the skies.

The uploader of the video captioned the video "Strange UFO Pass Near Volcan Popocatepetl."

The video soon captured the attention of conspiracy theorists, and it was later analyzed by self-styled alien hunter Scott C Waring who is currently operating from Taiwan.

Waring assures alien presence

After analyzing the clip, Waring, who claims himself as an extraterrestrial expert claimed that this UFO event is authentic proof of alien existence on earth.

"The object moved slowly and it was huge, like a single winged craft. The object was about 500 meters across, about the size of the mouth of the volcano. There is no such aircraft in the world of that size. The size alone tells us that it is 100 percent an alien ship leaving Earth," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

He added, "Now...there are dozens of reports weekly from many others. It's very helpful and nice to see that UFO researchers worldwide are beginning to take live cams more seriously as a scientific tool."