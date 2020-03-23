The Earth is getting heated up every time in unprecedented high degree Celsius count and the Meteorological department is our only reliable source to keep a check on the climate and weather records.

Theme for the day

On this World Meteorological Day, the World Meteorological Organisation brings up the world nations together under the theme 'Climate and Water'.

With the World Water Day is celebrated yesterday, this year's theme for the World Metrological Day too underlines the necessity of conserving water and water bodies as much as possible.

World Metrological Day highlights the contribution that National Meteorological and Hydrological Services make to the safety and well-being of society.

The relevance of maintaining climatic balance

As the sun intensifies its scorching heat waves to earth, and the accumulation of the greenhouse gases to increases tremendously on the other side, drastic changes in the climatic conditions of an area becomes the resultant; that further predominantly affects the rainfall pattern and the rate of evaporation of water.

In 2019, the annual celebration was held under the theme 'The Sun, the Earth and the weather.' The annual celebration on meteorology is to commemorate the creation of the World Meteorological Organisation in 1950.

March 22: World Water Day

Meanwhile, yesterday was World Water Day. The theme for this year's celebration was 'Leaving no one behind'.

The day held annually on March 22 is used to advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources.

World Water Day is celebrated around the world with a variety of events - educational, theatrical, and musical. The day can also include campaigns to raise money for water projects.