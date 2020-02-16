The Government of India hosted the 13th meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Migratory Species of Wild Animals (CMS) (COP13) from 15th – 22nd February 2020 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
On 16th February 2020 Indian Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar and the Norwegian Minister of Climate and Environment Sveinung Rotevatn had fruitful discussions on bilateral and global issues at the High-Level Segments of the COP.
CMS Cop-13 meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the event via videoconferencing. It is for the first time that the triennial event would be held in the country.
On Sunday, both countries stressed the need to strengthen bilateral cooperation on environment and climate change, particularly marine pollution.
"We, particularly Norway, see India as an important player in action against climate change problems. We are impressed by India's efforts in curbing plastic waste handling, especially through the drive launched by the Indian Prime Minister, through 'Say No to Plastic'," said Rotevatn.
India has banned the use of single-use plastic in the country. "The Year 2020 will be the Super Year for Environment. India is rich in biodiversity and we expect that both countries help each other through technology and research so that more work can be carried out for environmental conservation," Javadekar said.
The Minister said that India had initiated an ocean dialogue with Norway to address marine plastic litter. Both the countries have formed joint working groups on blue economy with sustainable development.
Both Ministers recognised that the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol for phasing out use of hydroflourocarbons (HFCs)could prevent up to 0.4 degrees Celsius of warming by the end of the century. It was agreed to continue the projects supported by Norway on issues related to HFCs.
Both the countries agreed on the importance of delivering concrete, scalable solutions for ocean health and wealth at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon in June 2020.
India – Norway Joint Statement on Climate and Environment
- Meeting at the beginning of the '2020 Super Year' for the environment, the Ministers stressed that they will do their share to ensure that the 2020s will be a decade of rapid action on climate and environment.
- The two sides expressed interest to continue and strengthen the mutually beneficial cooperation on environment and climate between the two countries, including on ocean affairs.
- Actions that target climate change and air pollution at the same time pose a win-win situation. The two sides recognized that such actions should be stepped up, and agreed to work together to raise this agenda.
- The Ministers recognized that the Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol for phasing down the use of Hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) could prevent up to 0.40C of warming by end of the century, Further, noting that universal ratification of Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol shall allow realisation of its full potential.
- The Ministers noted the results of the projects supported by Norway on issues/aspects related to phase-down of HFCs. It was agreed to continue such projects for facilitating a smooth transition towards energy-efficient solutions and technologies while phasing down HFCs.
- If managed properly, the ocean holds the key to meeting many of the Sustainable Development Goals. Integrated ocean management is central to achieving a sustainable blue economy. In 2019 Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Solberg welcomed the signing of the MoU on India-Norway Ocean Dialogue and the establishment of the Joint Task Force on Blue Economy for Sustainable Development.The two Ministers were pleased with the progress that has been made under this MoU, including the establishment of the Marine Pollution Initiative. They were particularly satisfied that Norway and India will sign a Letter of Intent on integrated ocean management including sustainable Blue Economy initiatives.
- The Ministers also noted the importance of delivering concrete, scalable solutions for ocean health and wealth at the UN Ocean Conference in Lisbon on June 2020.
- The Ministers further noted the importance of sustainable management of chemicals and waste and welcomed the cooperation between India and Norway on the implementation of the Stockholm Convention on Persistent Organic Pollutants and on the minimisation of discharge of marine litter.
- The Ministers emphasized a shared understanding of the global and urgent nature of marine plastic litter and microplastics and underlined that this issue cannot be solved by any one country alone. They are committed to supporting global action to address plastic pollution and exploring the feasibility of establishing a new global agreement on plastic pollution.
- The Ministers agreed to support and work together with other political leaders to prompt a global and effective response to curb the direct and indirect drivers of biodiversity loss. They agreed to work together to deliver an ambitious, strong, practical and effective global biodiversity framework at COP15 of CBD to be held in Kunming, China, in 2020.
- The Ministers further discussed the conservation of migratory species of wild animals. The Ministers recognized the importance of integrating ecological connectivity into the post-2020 global biodiversity framework.
- The Ministers stressed that international supply chains and finance must de-invest from deforestation and destruction of nature, and invest in companies and projects that improve smallholder livelihoods while promoting sustainable production and consumption. They agreed to continue the discussion on forests and deforestation-free supply chains.
- The Ministers stressed that the fifth United Nations Environment Assembly of the United Nations Environment Programme offers a good opportunity to call for greater international action on a number of environmental issues, in particular strengthening action for nature to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals.
- Minister Rotevatn thanked Minister Javadekar for the great hospitality extended to him and his delegation during the visit. He invited Minister Javadekar to visit Norway and the Arctic, to further strengthen the collaboration between India and Norway on climate and environment.
- Norway and India will explore areas of cooperation in forestry and linking the same with climate change