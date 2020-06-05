The chain of unprecedented events that now hit us ceaselessly is indeed a stark reminder of the consequences for the ruthless activities of humans on nature. There always remains a cycle in nature; where one takes and the other gives.

On this year's World Environment Day, let's look at the ways to preserve our nature and biodiversity by building a strong wall against all impending disasters.

World Environment Day 2020

Although the coronavirus induced lockdown has manifestly helped the nature 'breathe clean,' the ongoing threats of cyclone and locust attack in northern states wreaked havoc in a never-before manner.

Underlining the importance on the necessity of cleaner and fresher air, water to live in biodiversity that carries not just the human life but plants, birds, animals both micro and macro; we celebrate the World Environment Day every year on June 5.

The day reminds people to not take nature for granted but to be alert to the warnings it gives every time to understand and act accordingly.

Organised by the United Nations, the day is celebrated as one of its biggest annual events aiming to raise awareness among the masses.

The Day was established in 1972 by the United Nations General Assembly on the first day of the Stockholm Conference on the Human Environment. In 1974, the day marked its first celebration in Spokane, USA with the theme "Only One Earth".

"The celebration of this day provides us with an opportunity to broaden the basis for an enlightened opinion and responsible conduct by individuals, enterprises, and communities in preserving and enhancing the environment," says the UN on the day.

Theme for the day

The World Environment Day 2020 has 'Celebrate Biodiversity' as its theme. With a precise theme for the hour, the programs for this year's celebrations are to be held in Columbia in partnership with Germany.

In 2019, the theme was 'Air Pollution.'

Need for biodiversity protection

With Covid-19 pandemic ravaging over half of the world's existence, mankind has gradually realised the fact that destruction of nature and its sustenance not just affects us but destroys the very world we live in and the things we depend on.

Being a balanced system, it's very essential for humans to take care of his environment; not only for him but for more generations to come.