A day for the ailing planet, the Earth day is observed every year on Aril 22. The day is observed across the globe, reiterates on the need for immediate action to protect Earth from its suffering.

With the global temperature increasing per day, concomitantly by other unprecedented events, including the novel coronavirus pandemic, Earth has been showing her signs of retaliation.

50th year of Earth day

This year's Earth day marks the 50th year of its observance since 1970. The theme for Earth day 2020 is 'climate change.'

Despite the world organisations on nature and climate pleading for a joint venture by the nations to curb all sorts of deteriorating actions against the planet, man continues to 'choke' the nature with the direct discharge of high levels of pollutants.

On April 22, 1970, nearly 20 million Americans —took to the streets, college campuses and cities, protesting on the persistent environmental ignorance and demanded a new way forward for the planet. History later recognised it as the planet's largest civic event.

Activities for this year's Earth Day:

Locked up in your homes and wondering on how to celebrate the day with our Mother Earth? There are quite a lot of things that can be done throughout the day while being at your home.

Take a look at these ten simple things you can do every day as a token of love for the Earth:

Reuse, reduce and recycle (the 3R's)

Educate the people on the need of the 3R's as a habit

Volunteer for the services that engage in cleaning your premises, spreading awareness etc.

Preserve and conserve water; take shorter baths, practice rainwater harvesting

Minimise the use of electricity

Use cloth instead of tissues, wherever possible

Shop wisely avoiding plastic carrier bags

Segregate the domestic wastes as degradable and non-degradable in separate boxes

Learn to make paper bags; teach others too

Walk for shorter distances and opt for public transport (carpooling) for longer daily travel.

Celebrate Earth day at your home:

Check out these ten interesting ways how you could contribute to the day: