The Simpsons is known for predicting the future and the animated sitcom might have predicted FIFA World Cup 2018's final match, well at least some football fans believe so. An episode from 1997 has made social media users curious whether Mexico and Portugal will reach World Cup's final.

The fifth episode of season nine of The Simpsons shows the family and residents of Springfield attending a football match between Mexico and Portugal to decide which team is the best in the world.

The episode did not mention which year the matches happens, but fans believe that one reference in the show made it look like that it is World Cup 2018 final.

"There seems to be a reference to the scandal that recently plagued the Mexican team who allegedly partied with several women before the beginning of the tournament," Portuguese newspaper Eco reported.

Also, Mexico and Portugal qualified for the next round and they are on the opposite sides of the draw that means the two teams can only meet in the final. Fans are freaking out after this prediction with one user saying, "So C.Ronaldo missed the penalty intentionally so as to follow the prediction of Simpsons."

"I just looked at the bracket for the FIFA World Cup and if Mexico places first in their group then they end up in the possible road to face Portugal at the end for the FIFA world championship and that has always been my prediction which makes me laugh; way to go Simpsons #REAL," another user tweeted.

"Does the Simpson's have a prediction on my life?! Cause I'll believe it," a third user tweeted.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time The Simpsons prediction has been making headlines. Sixteen years ago, the animated sitcom had predicted that Donald Trump will become the president of the United States and he became the 45th president of the US.

