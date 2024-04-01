Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to star in a music video together. Making the wish of their numerous fans come true, the Bigg Boss 17 couple will be seen in their upcoming music album – Laa Pi La De Sharaab. The songs seems to be a mujra number and has Vicky and Ankita in the lead role. Vishal Mishra has sung the song. While the couple's fans are elated with the news, a section can't stop trolling the two.

Comments

"After seeing them in BIGBOSS I feel a kind of turn off when I see them together doing nonsense on. Social media!!" a user commented. "No one is interested in this song," another user wrote. "Will listen to the song for vishal mishra but won't watch it because of these two," a social media user commented. "He married you for the limelight," another social media user wrote.

"After bb, They both look funny together. Is it only me who finds this poster funny?" a comment read. "The song will be a bigger flop than savarkar film," another comment read.

who will watch these two clowns," read one of the comments. "what did i just see," read another comment.

"Vicky is thinking he is salim and ankita is anarkali," another one of the comments read. "Vicky is allowed to work with any other female counterpart or not?" asked a social media user. "will get views for sure.one for the song and second to see how funny this Jodi looks on screen. Pls stop portraying #ankitalokhande as some #diva. This duo seriously need some mental treatment," another instagram user commented.

Vicky and Ankita's BB journey

Vicky and Ankita's marriage went through a roller coaster of emotions inside the Bigg Boss house. The two seemed to be at the verge of getting a divorce but the two seem to have sorted out their differences after coming out of the house.