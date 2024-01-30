Bigg Boss 17 wrapped up with a gamut of emotions, Ankita, Vicky, Mannara, Munawar, Arun, and Abhishek, were in the top 5. Munawar lifted the trophy on his birthday. A day after winning Bigg Boss 17, Munawar went to meet and greet his fans in Dongri and a sea of fans welcomed him. The stand-up comedian waved at his fans and also showed his trophy.

Ankita partied with Vicky. No BB 17 housemates invited?

Apart from Munawar and Mannara's chemistry, it was Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain who hogged the limelight the most.

From fights to arguments to maligning each other's name their marriage hit rock bottom inside the Bigg Boss house. The couple decided to mend their marriage after they were out.

Vicky was eliminated earlier last week. While Ankita was there at top 5. Vicky after getting out of the house partied hard with Bigg Boss female inmates, he didn't wait for Ankita.

Vicky partied with Ayesha, Sana, and Isha among others.

Ankita was miffed with that. And now after getting out of the house, on Monday Ankita and Vicky partied hard.

The party hosted by Ankita and Vicky didn't have Bigg Boss 17 inmates. Ankita's friends attended the party.

A user mentioned, "Aysha Isha Sana gayab hai.."

Another mentioned, " Ankita looks insecured the way she has held Vicky's hand.

Vicky Jain, who was a part of Bigg Boss 17, showered praises on his wife, actor and co-contestant Ankita Lokhande, for her journey in the reality show. Vicky shared several pictures with Ankita Lokhande.

Vicky captioned the post, "Ankita, you did the Jains' & the Lokhandes' proud! Be it the way you played the game or the way you did not give up, harr cheez mai (in every matter), you were the best and I'm sure saare tumhare saare fans, friends, sab proud honge tumhare liye (all your fans, friends will be proud of you)."

Ankita gets emotional

Ankita got emotional after she got eliminated. Her sister-in-law got teary-eyed. Bigg Boss 17 host Salman Khan was also shocked as he expected to see Ankita as the winner of the 17th season. "I am shocked. I thought that you would win the show but don't know what happened. The whole team is shocked....Ankita, your journey has been the toughest journey in (history of) Bigg Boss."

To this Ankita said, "I have no regrets that I have not won or I am not in the top three. I have my mother here, my whole family waiting outside. So, I have not lost anything."