After months of wait and contestants fights between the inmates Bigg Boss 17 has got its first winner. The season was high on personal issues rather than tasks.

The top 3 contestants who made it to the finale were Mannara Chopra, Munawar and Abhishek Kumar.

A section of netizens and celebs felt Munawar was underserving and was a big red flag and he didn't deserve to win the trophy.

Munawar's game changed when Ayesha Khan who claimed to be his ex-girlfriend entered the house and said that he two-timed him. She made shocking revelations about his ex-girlfriends and also coined him as a womaniser. The stand-up comedian broke down and also apologised. Salman Khan slammed Ayesha for targeting his personal life.

Ayesha even refused to perform with Munawar at the finale. Salman Khan during the episode told Munawar that the closer is done and he needs to move on.

Was Munawar's win fixed?

After fans called out Munawar for winning the trophy and called it fixed.

In an interview with ETimes, the stand-up comedian was asked to react to people calling him a 'fixed winner'. He said people accusing him of being the 'fixed winner' should watch the whole season.

Munawar Faruqui said, "Yaar fixed winner ko itna sab go through karna pade toh it can't be a fixed winner (If one has to go through so much scrutiny as a supposed fixed winner, then it can't truly be a fixed winner). If I would have been a fixed winner, I would have got everything on a platter. Pura season gawah hai (The whole season is proof) that I've got nothing on a platter, I've worked hard and a lot. My answer to people, who are calling me a fixed winner is – 'Just sit and watch the entire season and you will realise that it wasn't fixed'."

He added, "Having said that, people can have that feeling because, when you have a strong fanbase, and you do such reality shows a lot of things are at stake and you lose a few things. To win things, then you give it your best. Mujhe lagta hai ye pyaar hai logon ka (I think I won because of people's love), and people who are calling me fixed winner, I can't change their opinion. Maybe before going to Bigg Boss I would have wanted to change perceptions, but now I feel I can't change everyone."

Munawar also said that he will be going to Dongri as people have come on streets and is celebrating his win.

Fans of BB are of the view that Abhishek Kumar was more deserving to win the trophy than Munawar. However, some reports suggest that Munawar won the trophy with a huge difference in votes. Actor Mannara Chopra came third, and actor Ankita Lokhande was fourth on Bigg Boss 17.

It was a dual celebration for Munawar as he was presented with a Bigg Boss 17 trophy, a swanky new car and a grand cash prize of ₹50 lakh.

Munawar won Lock Upp season 1 in 2022.

Abhishek touched Salman's feet after the winner was announced and hugged him.

Salman said, "Very well played, Abhishek."