Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale Live: Ankita- Arun evicted; Salman Khan wants Vicky's mother to be part of BB 18

The Bigg Boss 17 finale is underway and one of the contestants will walk away with the trophy tonight. Ankita Lokhande, Munawar Faruqui, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey are the top 5 contestants.

This season saw Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Isha Malviya, Sana Khan, Rinku Dhawan, Sunny Arya, Khanzaadi, Soniya Bansal, and more.

Aishwarya and Neil performed at the grand finale. Munawar and Abhishek also performed, and Ankita and Vicky also performed.

Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh's husband, Harsh Limbachiyaa, entered the show to and made the inmate do certain fun activities.

Salman Khan teases Vicky's mother on the stage. Asked about her statement and also how she feels about the Ankita bahu in FIANLE. #BiggBoss17 — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 28, 2024

Arun Mashetty is the first contestant who is evicted from the house.

The Bigg Boss fan page Tweeted, "Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan ne pehla eviction task karwaya Finale mein. Top-5 were called into the Activity room and some fish pond tasks where if water turns black then he/she was evicted. Thus, Arun has been EVICTED first from the race. #BiggBoss_Tak"

Dance performances of other inmates.

Sana Khan and Ayesh Khan Khan danced to the song "kajra re." Sana could not stop dancing even after the song stopped.

Abhishek Kumar and Samarth Jurel danced on 'Main khiladi tu anari', Abhishek apologised to for whatever was said and done during the show.

Munawar says he will party with Ayesha Khan outside of the Bigg Boss 17 house.

A family of 5 finalists entered the house and blessed them.

Ankita's mother was seen feeding 'dahi-cheeni' to Ankita for good luck, while Abhishek's mother blessed him with 'mata ki chunri'. Munawar's sister, Mannara's mother, and Arun's mother will be seen hugging their kids.

Salman Khan teases Vicky's mother on the stage and then asks her about the statement that she made in the media. Salman Khan said that Vicky's mother can be part of the next season.

? BREAKING! #AnkitaLokhande has been EVICTED from the #BiggBoss17 house



She finished at the No.4* position. — #BiggBoss_Tak? (@BiggBoss_Tak) January 28, 2024

Vicky's mother says Vicky deserved to be in the finalists. Salman compares Vicky's mother to Lalita Pawar.

Ankita has also been eliminated from the show, hours before announcing the BB 17 winner.

A Bigg Boss 17 page confirmed the same.

The winner will be announced post-midnight.