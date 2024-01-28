The grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 is merely hours away and fans are waiting with bated breath to know which celeb won the trophy. The top 5 contenders for the coveted are Arun Mashettey, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain got eliminated just before the finale and many were upset.

Vicky and Ankita were loggerheads in the fight. The couple fought for every trivial issue and abused each other. Not only that, Ankita didn't like Vicky talking to Ayesha and Mannara.

While Vicky lashed out at Ankita for being insecure and controlling. Ankita retaliated saying 'Vicky is emotionally not available'.

There were times when Ankita jokingly threw slippers at Vicky. And once Ankita tried to kick Vicky as he was happy to shift to dimaag room.

This didn't go down well with Vicky's mother and during family week when she entered the house. Ankita's mother-in-law said her father-in-law called her mother and asked whether she also used to kick her husband. For the inversed, Ankita lost her father in August 2023.

Upon hearing this Ankita got upset and apologised and told her mother-in-law that she shouldn't involve her mother.

After coming out of the house, Ankita's mother-in-law during media interactions revealed that she wasn't in support of Ankita and Vicky's marriage.

Vicky's mother said, "Dekho Ankita se shaadi Vicky ne hi ki hai. Humlog toh koi support mei the nahi. Haina, Vicky ne ki hai. Abb voh nibhane tayaar hai, humlog ko kuch lena dena nahi hai. Itna sab dekh rahe hai lekin humlog usko ek bhi bar kuch nhi keh rahe hai. Voh aayega voh apna rishte sudharega. Bigaade ussi ne hai toh sudharega. Aur hume vishwas hai ki Vicky sab kuch kar lega. Voh hai aisa ladka."

(Vicky decided to marry Ankita, we didn't want him to marry her. Now it's their choice how they take the relationship ahead).

On the other hand, there were instances wherein she spoke about the late actor SSR and remembered him. For the unversed, Ankita and Sushant dated for seven years.

Vicky's mother roots for Ankita

And now as the finale is here, Vicky's mother cheers for Ankita and says she wants Ankita to get the trophy home.

As the shoot for the finale happened on Saturday evening, the paps gathered outside the house asked Rajani for a comment on Ankita. She said, "Jeetegi, trophy leke aaegi ghar (She will win, bring the trophy home)."

Rajani was seen with Ankita's mother, Vandana. Vicky posed with Ankita's mother and his mother.

Netizens slammed Vicky's mother brutally and advised that she should stay away from the media.

A user said, "Aaj fast ya nhi aunty ka (Isn't she fasting today?)..

Another advised, "Yaarr vicky ki maa ko door rehna chahiye media walo se...wo firse kuch bhi bol dengi toh unhi par bhari padhega (Vicky's mother should stay away from the media. She'll say something wrong again and pay for it).