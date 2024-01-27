The stage is set for the grand finale that will air on January 28, 2024, at 6 PM. The winner will be announced around midnight. The finale will be a star-studded event with performances from former contestants. Ankita and Vicky, Aishwarya and Neil will be performing on stage. The five finalists are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey.

The winner will receive a cash prize of between Rs 30 and Rs 40 lakh, as well as a car. The episode will be hosted by Salman Khan.

Rohit Shetty graced Friday's episode; he is also the host of Khatron Ke Khiladi. The maverick director one day host of BB grilled the contestants about their game plans.

Rohit Shetty reveals Vicky partied hard

During his conversation with Ankita. Rohit took Bigg Boss' permission to share with the actor something extremely serious about Vicky.

Rohit revealed that Vicky had done two parties after his eviction and the third is going on.

Rohit added. "Vicky ne abhi tak 2 partiyaan ki hai. ( Vicky has done two parties...) At one party there is Sana, Isha, Ayesha and one more girl, we don't know who is she. The pictures have come on Instagram. I swear on my work, I am not lying. Today also he is partying, your home has white flooring, right? Abhi teesri chal rahi hai, woh bhi viral ho rahi hai photo."

Ankita Lokhande said, "Woh, thappad hi khayega."

Vicky Jain partied hard with Ayesha Khan, Sana Khan, Purva Rana, and Isha. In the pics, Vicky and Purva are standing close to each other. The picture was shared by Purva Rana on her Instagram handle.

In the same episode, Rohit Shetty added how Vicky Jain has been saying he could have been playing a different game inside the BB 17 house.

Ankita said, 'Kitna jhoota hai sir yeh. Maine kabhi isko toka nahi'. Abhishek Kumar added how Vicky said the same things to him and mentioned that he had to cut the relationship with other people in the BB house because Ankita disliked them. Ankita disagreed and said that she never said anything to Vicky.

Rohit further asked, "Throughout the season, yahan pe baithe jitne hain, jo chale gaye wo bhi, unhone yeh kaha ki Vicky ka kya hai, Vicky toh apne biwi ki wajah se aaya hai. Ek alag point of view bhi hai. Agar Vicky na hota toh aapki game kya hoti." ( What would be your game if Vicky wasn't there..).

Ankita replied, "Agar Vicky nahi hota toh shayad main kuch aur kar paati. Shayad main apne decisions aur strongly le paati. That's what I feel." (Had Vicky not been there, things would have been different..)

Rohit reveals, "Bahar nikal ke Vicky ne kuch alag hi kaha hai. Vicky ne yeh kaha hai ki agar Ankita nahi hoti toh shayad mera game kuch aur hi hota." ( Vicky revealed something else..).

Meanwhile, Abhishek Kumar reveals that Vicky Jain expressed the same thing during their last conversation. Abhishek added that Vicky discussed how he had to quit ties with people Ankita despised.

Ankita added, "I haven't said anything to him about the game. I don't know if I will get this chance again but I watched my journey video yesterday there were many fights between Vicky and me and many clashes. It looked like mere pe boot atyachaar hua hai. But I would like to say that for me my husband is my hero. He is a gentleman and he is my real hero."

Rohit then replied, "It was your journey and what you saw was from your point of view. If it would have been Vicky's journey then he would have been the hero in it."