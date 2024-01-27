Just one day left for Bigg Boss 17's finale. The grand finale will air on Sunday, January 28, 2024, at 6 PM. The winner will be announced around midnight. The finale will be a star-studded event with performances from former contestants. Salman Khan will host the episode.

The five finalists are Ankita Lokhande, Abhishek Kumar, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, and Arun Mashettey.

The winner will receive a cash prize of between Rs 30 and Rs 40 lakh, as well as a car.

Celebs come to support the top five finalists

A bunch of former Bigg Boss contestants will be seen entering the house this week ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale on Sunday. These five celebrities will be seen extending support to their favourite finalist each. From the names floating around, actors like Pooja Bhatt and Karan Kundrra will be seen on the reality show this week.

Today’s episode gives us a glimpse of Rohit Shetty hosting Bigg Boss. He has a Salman Khan-like presence, the aura something that both Karan Johar & Farah Khan lack, and most importantly contestants listen to him.



In the several promos that have been shared online. In one of the promo shows, Pooja Bhatt motivates Mannara and tells her that she is indeed a winner.

Pooja Bhatt tells Mannara, "I have fixed your crown, there was a lot of negativity that came your way. You are stronger than what you think you are.."

Mannara was grateful that Pooja supported her.

Bollywood and Marathi actor Amruta Khanvilkar will also be on the show to support actor Ankita Lokhande.

Amruta Khanvilkar who came to support Ankita said, "She has cried a lot; I have watched the episodes with my mother as I know." Ankita broke down upon hearing this.

Karan told Munawar, "There are moments when we all make mistakes. You had a fantastic journey..."

Pooja Bhatt supports Munawar, she says, "Munawar ki image creates ki gayi hai. See duniya ka kaam hai baat karna. ( Our job is to not forget what we are. This platform has given me a lot and I've stayed in the house for 8 weeks. I know one thing for sure this platform doesn't make us small but hum apni harkaton se Chote Yaa bade hote hain. I think Munawar should also get a license and his private life has already become a mockery for many, let the boy be. Usko thoda Rahat de do."

For Ankita, I would say it's good if she's getting support. Everyone has their fan bases and everyone should get support.

Apart from these, Bigg Boss 16 contestant Shalin Bhanot will enter the house to support Abhishek Kumar. Additionally, producer Sandip Sikchand will appear on the show to endorse Arun Mashettey.

Priyanka Chopra cheers for Mannara

Mannara Chopra's cousin Priyanka Chopra also took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to send a shoutout to Mannara ahead of the Bigg Boss 17 finale.

Priyanka shared a still of Mannara from the Bigg Boss house and wrote, " Give it your best and forget about the rest. Carpe diem @memannara. #BIGBOSS."