Bollywood actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana is grabbing headlines for the viral video which shows Ayushmann Khurrana singing 'Dil Dil Pakistan Jaan Jaan Pakistan..' An old video primarily from 2017 shows Ayushmann and his actor brother performing at a Dubai concert.

The video has created uproar on social media and Ayushmann has faced flak for the same.

However, on India's 75th Republic Day, Ayushamann Khurrana attended the Republic Day parade in the National Capital, Delhi.

The actor shared a slew of pictures and videos from his visit to Delhi watching the R-Day Parade.

The actor captioned the pictures as he was dressed in a bright Nehru jacket and wrapped white shawl.

In the first video shared by the actor, he was seen clapping as helicopters flew by. He also posed with a few of the Army personnel and also shared a glimpse of the crowd there.

He captioned the post, "Honoured to witness the Republic Day Parade on the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day. Took me back to my childhood days when I used to religiously watch this on Doordarshan every year with my entire family! Feeling incredibly nostalgic. Jai Hind! (sic)"

As soon as he shared the videos and pictures, netizens slammed him for whitewashing his image as the Dil Dil Pakistan song sung by him surfaced online.

A user wrote, "Even Hindus in India have to prove solidarity towards their country at every point .. sad but true.."

Another mentioned, "Hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai.." (You are a hypocrite..)

The third user wrote, "Lekin Ab kya faida pakistan meri jaan...gaana gaane ke badh.." ( What is the point of all this after singing Pak meri Jaan...).

Ayushmann Khurrana at Ram Mandir

Ayushmann Khurrana was one of the celebrities who were invited to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir consecration ceremony. The actor, along with other celebs like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut, and Rohit Shetty witnessed the historic moment of Pran Pratishtha.

After coming back from the ceremony, the actor shared the inside pictures from his visit and darshan.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the Indian National Flag at Kartavya Path. After which, the Indian National anthem was followed by 21 21-gun salutes.

To celebrate this historic day an annual parade is hosted by different regiments of the Indian Air Force, Navy, Army, and police in Delhi to show the cultural diversity and unity of the country. This year, the theme of the tableau of Uttar Pradesh displayed Ram Lalla.

Work Front

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Dream Girl 2, which was a major success. The film also starred Ananya Panday, Abhishek Banerjee, Paresh Rawal and Manjot Singh.