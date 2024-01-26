Merely two days away from the telecast of Bigg Boss 17. The finale will be telecasted on January 28, 2024, the ex-contestants will be appearing on the show to support their favourite contestants. From fights to mud-sling and targeting each other's personal life.

The journey of Abhishek Kumar, Ankita Lokhande and Arun Mashettey on an emotional ride. The makers have now shared a new promo on Instagram and it shows how fans burst into applause as Mannara walks into the garden area. The clip begins with the text, "3 days to the finale," and Bigg Boss asks Mannara, "Kaisi lagi vibe? [How do you like the vibe]?" referring to Mannara's fans, who are seen cheering for her. To this, Mannara screams, "Bahot amazing vibe hai Bigg Boss. [The vibe is amazing Bigg Boss]."

#BiggBoss17 Latest Voting Trends



1 #ArunMashettey 63%

2 #MannaraChopra 35%

3 #MunawarFaruqui 1%

4 #AbhishekKumar .5%

5 #AnkitaLokhande -1%



This is for those asking about TRENDS.

I have said many times, ALL VOTING TRENDS are fake. Dont Trust any. Just vote for your favourite. — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) January 24, 2024

Rohit Shetty will be seen grilling the contestants ahead of the finale.

When the press came inside the house you tried to clear your image and accused Mannara and Vicky of all the wrongdoings.

If Vicky can talk to girls in a friendly manner why can't Mannara speak to guys in a friendly manner?

I thought Mannara was teasing me and I got imbalanced and I felt Vicky was doing wrong.

After the 13th week, I got emotional, it was my lowest phase. Vicky didn't support me.

Rohit said that you overreacted to a lot of situations. Be it Isha doing a fitness stunt and Ankita retallied that she could do 10 to 12 hours of walking. Vicky did an action just to tease in a fun way.

Rohit said, you overreacted so badly. And yelled at the top of your voice, Deko lo yehi hai mera husband."

Do you think it was right..."

Ankita said, " It was in a fun way."

Rohit interrupted, "That was not in a fun way.."

This was not fun. I am not just a host. I am a director.

BB is not just a game; it is also to show depicting a true personality.

Netizens slammed Bigg Boss for supporting Ankita and whitewashing her image.

Mannara's growing friendship with her husband Vicky Jain didn't go down well with Ankita. Talking about the same, Ankita shared, "Mannara was never a part of our journey from the start, but suddenly when her relationships got strained, she gravitated towards Vicky. Mannara and I already had a rivalry, so as a wife, I felt Vicky should not talk to her. You can call it possessiveness or insecurity, but I took a stand for myself. I felt Mannara kept teasing me about her friendship with Vicky."

Ankita added, "Mannara has a pattern; if she doesn't get along with one of the partners, she starts badmouthing them. She never steps back despite realizing that she is causing problems between the couple. Whenever Mannara has an issue with someone, she speaks so badly about the other person that it has no limits. She attacked anyone close to Munawar Faruqui. I never had issues when Vicky was friends with Sanaa or Khanzaadi, because they never teased me about the friendship, but Mannra likes to poke."

Mannara cleared her stance

Mannara said, "He is like a brother to me. In one week, a lot happened to me and Vicky bhai, Isha, and Samarth were there for me during that time. I might have victimized everyone in the house, and I will apologise for it, but the character assassination was never intentional. I feel very awkward if things are being portrayed like this."

She also added, "When Ayesha came, I welcomed her nicely and connected to her story, but she made nasty comments about me. As far as character is concerned, I told Ayesha that if I liked someone, I would wait for that person to express it, and not make a desperate attempt to come on the show. As for Ankita, she has made nasty remarks about me and said mean things related to Munawar and Vicky. So, she cannot just defend herself."

Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain was the latest contestant to get eliminated in the mid-week final eviction round.

Both Ankita and Mannara have now bagged a spot in the top 5.

Karan Kundrra to Pooja Bhatt, these ex-contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss 17 finale

As per multiple reports, ex-Bigg Boss contestants will be entering the finale night to support their favourite contestants. Karan Kundrra will be there to support his Lock Upp buddy, Munawar Faruqui. TV actress, Rashami Desai will be coming to support her dear friend, Ankita Lokhande.