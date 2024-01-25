It's merely two days until the great grand finale of Bigg Boss 17 and the top five contestants who are battling for the coveted trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Arun, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui.

Ankita Lokhande's husband- businessman Vicky Jain was evicted from Bigg Boss 17 during a mid-week eviction. Ankita's reaction to Vicky's eviction drew ire as she first smiled and later started sobbing inconsolably.

Ankita's emotional breakdown

Vicky hugged her and promised Ankita that he wouldn't party after going out. But to everyone's surprise, he did the opposite.

Ankita got emotional and shared that she thought her husband deserved to win more than she did. The actress hugged Vicky and said, "Mere liye tu hi winner hai. Tu bahot accha khela. Mujhe farak nahi parta tujhe votes kam aye. Meri nazar me tu winner hai mera kyuki tune sach me bohot acha khela, bohot mehnat se khela. Tu yaha bina kisi platform ke aya. Tune jo bana hai yaha ake bana hai. I am proud to be your wife. Main Vicky Jain ki biwi hoon. Please mat jao mai nahi reh paungi."

(You are the winner for me because you played so well. You made your mark here without any platform. I am proud to be your wife)"

Vicky Jain partied with Ayesha Khan, Sana Raees Khan and Isha Malviya, after the eviction

Pictures and videos of Vicky partying with other evicted Bigg Boss contestants are doing the rounds on the internet.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Vicky Jain's sister, Khushi shared how Vicky partied hard with his former Bigg Boss 17 contestants. In the pictures, Vicky was seen happily posing with former contestants namely Ayesha Khan, Sana Raees Khan and Isha Malviya.

Netizens slammed Vicky for doing so.

A user wrote," Vicky is a womaniser.."

Another wrote, " he didn't even wait for Ankita.."

Vicky is enjoying his time outside the Bigg Boss 17 house. On the other hand, Ankita is sure that Vicky is partying hard without. In the latest episode of BB 17, Ankita got suspicious of Vicky and She even spoke to her fellow contestants about her plan to review the CCTV footage once she reaches home to see who attended the party in her absence.

In the latest episode, Ankita woke up and said 'good morning Vicku.' Listening to this, Abhishek Kumar said, "He must be going to sleep now, after partying." Ankita agreed with Abhishek, and replied, "Mujhe bhi lag raha hai bahot party kar raha hoga. Mere ghar pe koi allowed bhi nahi hai. Puri recording dekhungi wapas jaake ki kaun kaun aaya tha. Paanch din ka (I also feel like he must be partying a lot. No one is even allowed at my house. I will watch the entire recording after going back to see who all came)."

Mannara Chopra asked if she would check the footage. Ankita replied, "Agar aise kuch hua toh. Agar mujhe doubt hua toh (I will if I have my doubts)."

Netizens slammed Ankita for doubting Vicky and controlling him.

A user mentioned, "That is not joke.. That was her insecurities...."

#VickyJain Came to the show as Ankita's husband leaving the show as Vicky Bhaiya ?



You've been talked about by everyone from day one.

You've earned respect n the title mastermind

Ur #VickyKeWarriors are super proud of you #VickyBhaiya



WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA pic.twitter.com/zuSkGZnqdU — ????????? (@RaimaShah6) January 23, 2024

The next one averred, "No joke ! She is an insecure woman..."

The grand finale of the Salman Khan-hosted show is all set to take place on January 28, 2024, that is, Sunday.