Bigg Boss 17 is merely four days away from its finale. The top four contestants who will battle it out for the trophy are Ankita Lokhande, Arun, Abhishek Kumar, Mannara Chopra, and Munawar Faruqui. Vicky Jain, Isha, and Ayesha have been evicted.

During the mid-week eviction when Vicky's name was announced, Ankita first smiled and then seconds later she started crying inconsolably.

Vicky then went to Ankita planted a kiss on her forehead and hugged Mannara Chopra, Munawar Faruqui and Abhishek. He hugged Ankita as she refused to calm down and was crying. Vicky told other members to take care of Ankita in his absence.

Ankita told Vicky, "Mere liye tu hi winner hai. Tu bahot accha khela. Mujhe farak nahi parta tujhe votes kam aye. Meri nazar me tu winner hai mera kyuki tune sanch me bohot acha khela, bohot mehnat se khela. Tu yaha bina kisi platform ke aya. Tune jo bana hai yaha ake bana hai. I am proud to be your wife. Main Vicky Jain ki biwi hoon. Please mat jao mai nahi reh paungi.

(You are the winner for me because you played so well. You made your mark here without any platform. I am proud to be your wife)"

Vicky said, "I won't party once I get out of the house.."

Netizens didn't sympathise with Ankita crying over Vicky's eviction and dubbed her as 'fake'.

A user wrote, "Feel very bad for Vicky Bhai...Game point of view se, he was the best. He gave his all to this show."

#VickyJain Came to the show as Ankita's husband leaving the show as Vicky Bhaiya



You've been talked about by everyone from day one.

You've earned respect n the title mastermind

Ur #VickyKeWarriors are super proud of you #VickyBhaiya



WELL PLAYED VICKY BHAIYA

Another mentioned, "Ankita clearly needs some help processing her emotions or she's overdramatising over Vicky leaving to gain sympathy. Either way, I can't stand her anymore - she comes across really fake. I'm sure she thinks this is cute, but she just comes across really fake."

The third one mentioned, "Ye to happy thi ek dum sad ho gye aur rone lagi such a drama girl.." [she was happy and suddenly she became sad...).

A picture that is doing the rounds on social media shows Vicky Jain enjoying with Isha and Ayesha. Vicky Kneels down and apologises to Ankita for his behaviour

During the media round, while answering one of the queries about taking couples therapy after the show, Vicky Jain said, "Therapy yehin hain, I am going to just say sorry to her. I am sorry Manku, please forgive me for my mistakes. I would like to mention one thing when you are locked inside the house for so many days, you don't realise your mistakes. In the outside world also only we two stay together with each other and there is no one to make us realise our fights."

#BiggBoss17 Promo - Media blamed Vicky Jain for being a toxic husband to his wife Ankita Lokhande



Makers Agenda to show #MannaraChopra & Vicky Jain as Villain and give sympathy to Ankita is in full swing

He added, there are a few things which I shouldn't have done. I am not that person and I have always stood by Ankita everywhere with a proud feeling of being her husband. I am so thankful that I am on this show only because of her. Main iss journey mein ayad itna kho gaya, ke woh ehsaas hi kho gaya, tha ( I forgot that whatever I am is because of Ankita.. ), and I really want to say sorry to her for everything that I've done wrong. I promise I will make it up to u.."

Vicky said, "We have been with each other for 109 days now, without any break: But in the outside world, we watch TV, we go out, we are on the phone so there is distraction but in this there's nothing. While all this is happening, you have to maintain your individuality. We are husband and wife but at the same time, we are contestants. That's the reason I never got into any of Ankita's fights."

"We are learning from our journey where I lacked as a husband. Everyone is asking questions because we are seen fighting but when we are together nobody will have any questions. After leaving this house, we will go into our own world where there are no differences, our life is very good", he concluded.