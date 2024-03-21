Anand Pandit is an eminent Indian film producer, film distributor and real estate developer. He has produced several films over a decade. Some of the films include Total Dhamaal (2019), Missing (2018), Sarkar 3 (2018), and Great Grand Masti (2016). Recently, Anand Pandit has also produced a Gujarati film Fakt Mahilao Maate (2022) that did extremely well at the Box office. He has also produced several other films, including Thank God (2022), The Big Bull (2021) and Chehre (2021).

Apart from financing Bollywood films, he has also forayed into the South Indian industry with the Kannada film Kabzaa.

In 2022, Anand Pandit co-produced a blockbuster Gujrati film Fakt Mahilao Maate. He also financed a Marathi film Victoria.

Anand Pandit has also produced Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, a film based on the life of Veer Savarkar, which stars Randeep Hooda and Ankita Lokhande. The film will be released on March 22, 2024.

Veer Savarkar also marks Randeep's directorial debut.

Randeep Hooda's amazing body transformation for Veer Savarkar has wowed the netizens. Known for his impeccable acting and getting into the skin of the character.

In an exclusive conversation with International Business Times India, eminent producer Anand Pandit spills the beans on what made him invest in a film based on the life of Veer Savarkar, what led him to cast Ankita Lokhande, how Randeep Hooda narrated the script and as a producer does box-office numbers matter to him.

Excerpts

What made you think of making a film on Veer Savarkar?

Ever since my school days in Gujarat, I have read a lot about the life of Savarkar through various books. My understanding from these literary works was that he is one of the unsung heroes, and our historians have often misrepresented him. Initially, I aspired to produce a documentary that would do justice to his life and portray him accurately.

How do you think Randeep Hooda will portray Veer Savarkar on screen, given his reputation for intense and powerful performances?

The biopic depicting the life of Savarkar and featuring Randeep in the lead role was like a dream come true pairing. Therefore, when Randeep approached me with this proposal, I knew it was the perfect combination I had hoped for — the subject and the actor. Randeep, as we know, is one of the most versatile actors in contemporary cinema. He is an excellent method actor who always likes to thoroughly explore the character and give his utmost effort for its successful portrayal on screen. I firmly believe that without him, I couldn't even imagine making this film.

Have you taken cinematic liberty to showcase the unsung hero's life, especially his personal life?

We have conducted extensive research on this topic and referred to many historical books that have documented the period, incidents, and happenings from his lifetime. Randeep, who is making his directorial debut with this movie, is also the co-writer. As part of his research, Randeep has read hundreds of history books and interacted with Savarkar's family and acquaintances. He visited Andaman jail and engaged with individuals there to gather insights. This thorough research has helped us obtain authentic information on Savarkar's life.

What went into recreating the freedom struggle era?

As I mentioned, extensive research was conducted on this matter. We aim to rewrite history by highlighting Savarkar's contribution and participation in our freedom struggle, which has been overlooked by some history books. This is why we refer to him as the unsung hero and aim to showcase his valour to today's youth. When Randeep approached me with the film script, I immediately agreed because I realized that our shared vision aligns well with the idea that any film about Veer Savarkar should present the true history to the audience.

Was Ankita Lokhande a fit beside Randeep Hooda?

Our priority was to cast an actress with a Maharashtrian background for the role of Yamunabai. We also wanted to avoid an actress whose stardom would overshadow the role itself, as we aimed to maintain authenticity in the portrayal. We firmly believe that Ankita has done complete justice to the character.

As a producer do box-office numbers matter to you?

As a producer, my genuine intention behind making this movie is to ensure that a large number of people understand the life of Savarkar and comprehend him as a great leader who sacrificed his life for the nation and the Independence movement. While commercial success would be appreciated, I want to make it clear that the core aim is to enlighten audiences about Savarkar's contributions and the true history surrounding him.

What next for you?

We are partnering with Karnataka's RC Studios for five major Pan-Indian projects, including the sequel Kabzaa-2, Sri Ramabana Charita, Father, P.O.K. and DOG.