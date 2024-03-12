Ankita Lokhande and Randeep Hooda are busy promoting their upcoming film - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. Ankita will be seen playing the role of Yamunabai, Veer Savarkar's wife in the film. Randeep has donned the director's hat for the film. Recently, during the Marathi trailer launch of the film in Pune, the Bigg Boss contestant revealed that Randeep didn't want to cast her as he felt she was 'too pretty' for the part.

Randeep feels Ankita is too pretty

Ankita revealed that when she met Randeep, he told her that he doesn't want her to play the part in the film. When the Pavitra Rishta actress asked him the reason behind it, he said because he felt she was too pretty for the part. Ankita, then reportedly told him not to say it like that. She also added how Hooda has done extensive research on the subject. "Randeep said, 'I don't think I want you in the film.' I asked, "Why?" 'He was like, 'You are too pretty for the character (Yamunabai Savarkar).' I was like, 'Please don't say that," ETimes report stated.

Randeep's thorough research

Ankita further added, "He (Randeep) had done so much research, he was so sure about what he wanted in the film, he knew everything about what she (Yamunabai Savarkar) was like. She was the successful woman behind a successful man (Veer Savarkar)." Ankita also shared several pictures from the trailer launch event and wrote, "Dear Pune,#SwatantryaVeerSavarkar Marathi trailer is out now, let your love pour in."

Social media has trolled the actress ever since she made the statement about her being 'too pretty'. Many asked her to shut up and many felt is insecure. Ankita Lokhande has been making the headlines ever since she joined Bigg Boss 17 with husband Vicky Jain.