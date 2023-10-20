Ankita Lokhande is one of the strongest contestants of the Bigg Boss house this year. There's no two ways about that. Ankita, finally entered the show after years of her name floating around as a probable contestant, with husband Vicky Jain. And the duo seemed every bit of a power couple inside the house, until last night's episode.

Ankita breaks down

In the episode, Ankita was seen breaking down after she felt Vicky was ignoring her. A heart-broken Ankita revealed that this has been Vicky's pattern outside the house also. She added that he gets so involved with his friends and his circle, that he has not time left for her. The Pavitra Rishta actress also went on to add that the two had promised each other than they will be by each – other's side inside the house.

Distance creeping up between the couple

However, Vicky soon gained popularity and made friends with everyone in the reality show. A man of wit and humour, Vicky is seen spinning sense and logic into everyone. But, this didn't go down well with Ankita who felt that he has no time for her inside the house and is happy with others. In her tearful state, the Manikarnika actress went on to say that she's not the woman for him. She said that she wants to do everything with the person she loves and not the rest.

Vicky was then seen apologising to Ankita and making her understand his point of view calmly. Earlier, he was also seen making some strong comments about Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya's relationship. He called their relationship "claustrophobic" and added that the actor doesn't have a voice of his own in front of his wife.