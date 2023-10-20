It might have been just a few days, but Bigg Boss 17 already seems to have created a buzz. And Mannara Chopra has already emerged as the one to watch out for this season. Priyanka Chopra's cousin, Mannara, is grabbing attention in the BB house with her antics and the family lineage. Mannara is Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra's cousin.

Mannara suffers anxiety attack

The BB contestant who has worked predominantly in southern films has consciously chosen to remove Chopra from her surname. The diva has often spoken about how she doesn't want her connection with PeeCee to come in the way of her work and wants to make it big on her own. Mannara suffered an anxiety attack inside the house when other contestants allegedly kept asking her about her 'Chopra' connection.

Priyanka's post for Mannara

A day after this, Priyanka Chopra shared a sweet note for the "little one". Sharing a picture from her beauty pageant winning moment, the Desi Girl wished Mannara luck. "Throwback to little Mannara. Good Luck little one", Chopra wrote followed by a red heart and strong arm emoji. Mannara might have chosen to not talk about her Chopra connection now, but there was a time when she had spilled the beans on her family's whatsapp group.

The Chopra whatsapp group

Mannara had once revealed that they all are 14 cousins in total and all of them are together in the Chopra whatsapp group. She revealed that it is mandatory for all of them to share pictures and let each other know of their whereabouts.

"We are extremely close-knit and keep in touch with each other all the time. We cousins, we are 14 of us, and we have this family cousins' WhatsApp group called 'The Chopras'. We know what's happening in each other's lives. It is mandatory for us to share pictures from wherever we are. Some of us cousins are constantly travelling, so, we also share pictures from our trips," she once said in an interview.