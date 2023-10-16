Yet another season of Bigg Boss is here. After the success of Bigg Boss OTT2, Salman Khan is back with a new season of BB, which sees new contestants, and old drama with a new set of rules.

As we all know Bigg Boss is known for its fights and altercations between contestants. On Sunday night, that's October 15, 2023, Salman Khan introduced the inmates of the house and minutes after the contestants entered the house, we saw they had already started arguments over petty issues.

Fans want Munawar to win

This time fans are rooting for Munawar for the win. While few are even supporting, Mannara Chopra as she is the cousin of Priyanka Chopra.

Mannara Chopra, Priyanka's paternal cousin, was introduced by Salman Khan. He said, "There are many Chopra in this industry," Salman said as he presented her, adding that Mannara had arrived not due to her efforts but because of her abilities. She is a South Indian film star and made her Bollywood debut with Zid. Mannara was given the option of entering one of the three Bigg Boss houses and she chose the "Dil" house.

The young lady also danced to Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's song Laal Dupatta. This is how netizens reacted to the entry of the actress.

Mannara Chopra is given the task of explaining the rules of the house. She has chosen the luxury space for herself.

During her interaction before entering the house, Mannara spoke about the kiss controversy where her director kissed her. Mannara said her director was seeing her after a long time, and kissed her like a grown man would affectionately peck a baby. She said people do not have any business.

BB fans are trending #MunawarFaruqui for the win

The winner of Kangana Ranaut-hosted Lock Upp season 1, Munawar Faruqui, has entered the Bigg Boss house. The comedian said, "There's a pressure to not let my fans down. When you are new, you get exempted from mistakes but if you've already done something and won it, you won't be spared for your mistakes. I'm looking forward to how my journey in the show will shape up."