After the stupendous success of Bigg Boss OTT 2, Salman Khan is back to host the new season of Bigg Boss 17. This season is different as it will require them to use their dil, dimaag aur dum (heart, brain and strength).

Mannara Chopra and Munawar Faruqui were the first and second contestants, respectively to enter the house. Followed by Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt, a married couple. Ankita Lokhande and husband Vikki Jain. Among others to enter the house are actors Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar.

Salman Khan teases Ankita on luggage.

Ankita said she will change her clothes three times a day as she has an opportunity to return to the small screen after a long time.

What's new

Salman Khan's show returned with a brand new season on October 15! With new contestants, twists, dramas and romances, the show has finally kickstarted. Bigg Boss 17 will stream on JioCinema with 24x7 drama-filled entertainment. Alternatively, the show will also air on Colors TV from 9 pm.

The theme of the house is 'Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same', suggesting that Bigg Boss might not carry on with his time-honoured principle of equality. BB 17 has several new and exciting features, such as the Archive Room. This room will serve as a comprehensive library, housing footage from every episode of the current season. BB 17 is also divided into three houses this time namely Dil, Dimaag aur Dum.

A new promo shows Ankita and Munnwar arguing with Anurag

On the first day, the inmates get into an argument inside the house. Anurag Dhobal is seen saying, "We have decided to give kitchen duties to Ankita."

To this, Ankita disagrees. Later, Munawar Faruqui is also seen saying 'nahi nahi' (No, No).

Aishwarya Sharma gets angry and can be heard saying, "Teeno time ka zimmedari sirf do logo ko de rahe ho." (You are giving the duties to the same person thrice). Anurag is then heard saying, "Punishment ke liye taiyaar rehna fir." ( You will get punishment).

Ankita's behaviour was not well received by BB fans, they slammed the actor for picking up fights unnecessarily

Another promo shows, contestants talking about the room

The contestants of Bigg Boss 17 are exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan (popularly known as Khanzaadi), Soniya Bansal, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Navid Sole, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma and Mannara Chopra