In the last few years, Bhumi Pednekar's fashion sense has evolved and how! From going bold to choosing unconventional styles, Pednekar doesn't hold back when it comes to the fashion game anymore. After churning out major sartorial moments during the promotions of Thank You For Coming, Bhumi slayed at the Elle red carpet last night. However, many were not impressed with her style.

Social media reactions

"Muze laga kidney bahar aayi hai (thought kidney has come out)," wrote one user. "Ye do missile Israel ko de de bhen kaam ayge unke (give these two missles to israel," another user wrote. "She has Zero fashion sense," a social media user commented. "It's like both her kidneys are popping out ! Who is that stupid designer of hers baba," another social media user commented.

"Who is the designer need to honour," another user took a sarcastic dig. "She is learning from Urfi," another user opined. "What's the use of such fashion that gives you tension?" one more comment read.

Bhumi on being trolled

"No matter what you do, people will troll. Trolling has become so normal now. I could put up a post during a festival in a so-called 'fully clothed' version of myself and people will still troll. During promotions, we went all out looking like the best versions of ourselves. Earlier, only family members used to troll you but now it has spread far and wide beyond your home," the Toilet Ek Prem Katha actress said in an interview.

"I've developed a thick skin now because I've been hearing things like how I would start looking more beautiful if I lose a few kilos, right since my childhood. I was questioned as to why I wear short dresses," she further added.