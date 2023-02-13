Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's wedding reception in Mumbai was as grand as an event could get. Celebs like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Ajay Devgn, Shilpa Shetty and many others attended the event in style. Bhumi Pednekar also turned up for the event looking like a million bucks.

Social media unimpressed

And while we couldn't stop ourselves from admiring her, there were many who felt her choice of outfit for the event was not appropriate. "Bhumi Darling I am confused whether you need a stylist , a huge mirror , therapist , or a heart to heart conversation with mom . U certainly losing a plot of grace , elegance and style in pursuit of wearing revealing clothes which you really can't carry," one user wrote. "She should reallu wear blouse of her size..She is trying to hard to pull her stomach in as well overall very bad," another user wrote.

Some more reactions

She seriously needs a fitness and style intervention. First of all there is a thing called body type and being in denial of it can make your ribcage stick out of your torso...and to top it all she only wears things that accentuates whatever part of her body is disproportional...what a waste of talent if she cant choose her own path and walk on it confidently," a social media user wrote. "It's seems like in Bollywood they like to come half naked ? Also they don't even know what function they are going too," another social media user wrote.

On the work front, Bhumi will next be seen in Bheed starring opposite Rajkummar Rao and in, Afwaah starring Taapsee Pannu and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.