Bhumi Pednekar's latest look has not gone down well with many. The diva made heads turn in a tie-and-dye saree and a bralette. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress shared several pictures in this look and caught our fancy. But, there were many, who found this look too much to digest. This is how netizens reacted.

What netizens said

"Are you planning to break your best friend's wedding?" asked one user.

"You should join porn industry, there's a lot of scope," commented another user.

"Urfi Javed 2.0," opined a netizen.

"Giving competition to Mia Khalifa," commented another netizen.

"Who wears such kind of a blouse?" asked a social media user.

"On best friend's wedding - we can avoid being the center of attraction and let her have that for a day! Just my POV (sic)" a netizen opined.

While there were many who dropped nasty comments on the picture. There were many who couldn't praise her enough. Several celebs dropped fire and hot emojis on her picture. There were many who even dropped heart emojis.

Bhumi's varied roles

Over the years, Bhumi has charted a new journey for herself with her unconventional choice of films. From Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Saand Ki Aankh, Badhai Do to Toilet Ek Prem Katha; the actress has always chosen scripts that have been out-of-the-box.

Bhumi had said in an interview that she considers herself a hero in this male-dominated industry. "I am a hero in this male-dominated industry. I don't think there's an 'if'. That's the attitude that we all need to have because as I said an actor is an actor. I think we need to stop defining an actor by our gender because we put in as much hardwork as our male counterparts," she told India.com.