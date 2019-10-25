Remakes of films from one language to another have become very common nowadays almost in every film industry. But mostly, it is Telugu films which are being remade in Bollywood. Once again, looks like a Telugu blockbuster film is being remade in Hindi. As per the latest reports, actress Anushka Shetty's Bhaagamathie will be remade in Hindi. Popular actress Bhumi Pednekar is going to reprise Anushka Shetty's role is what we have heard.

Bhaagamathie has seen stupendous success at the box office and this film has made Anushka the second Indian actress after Sridevi to bag a 1 Million dollar film at the US box office. It is said that producers of UV Creations, the makers of Bhaagamathie have been approached by the makers of Toilet Ek Prem Katha and have apparently bought the remake rights of the film. Bhumi has been approached to step into Anushka's shoes and it is said she has agreed to do the film.

However, an official confirmation from the producers is awaited. Who is going to direct the project is yet to be unveiled and it is said that producers are not going to leave any stone unturned in making this the next big-budget Bollywood film. Anushka Shetty has become pretty much popular in the north post-release of Baahubali. Audiences all over cannot imagine anyone else as Devasena. The versatile actress has impressed everyone with her performance and has become famous globally too.

Also, Bhumi is awaiting the release of Saand Ki Aankh, which is hitting the screens on October 25. This film has Taapsee Pannu too. Also, she has Bala in her kitty which has Ayushmann Khurrana in the lead role.