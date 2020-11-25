The trailer for Durgamati has finally dropped. Starring Bhumi Pednekar as the protagonist. The film is an official Hindi remake of hit Telugu film Bhaagamathie.

The 2.45 minutes trailer of Durgamati is intense and gripping. The spooky conspiracy thriller is mind-blowing, especially Bhumi's power-packed dialogues and expression.

In a nutshell, the story of Durgamati is a story of an innocent Government officer who is made the victim of a major conspiracy involving powerful forces. Arshad Warsi essays the role of a corrupt politician, and Mahie Gill is appointed as an investigating officer.

Enters Bhumi Pednekar as a convicted criminal Chanchal who is sent to Durgamati haveli where she studies about the haunted bungalow. However, she experiences many eerie incidents which end up harming her. But the spirit of Durgamati conjures her, and she seeks revenge from everyone.

Bhumi Pednekar has wowed the netizens with her nerve-wracking exemplary performance in Durgamati.

Here's how social media has reacted to the trailer of the film.

Looks fab Bhumi. So so so good. As always will get to see great performance. Great cast. ?? ??

P.S : Did I tell you I love your Twitter bio. — MasterOogwaysFirstDescendant (@NorBlackNorWyt) November 25, 2020

#Durgamati Trailer out

Good starcast from different locations



Bhumi Pednekar (Haryanvi)

Jisshu Sengupta (West Bengal)

Mahir Gill (Chandigarh)

Arshad Warsi (Nashik, Mumbai)#DurgamatiOnPrime #DurgamatiTrailer pic.twitter.com/qUYQTojXC5 — Akshay Kumar Bomb (@AkshayK24x7) November 25, 2020

Bhumi said in a statement:

I'm super excited about my upcoming film Durgamati and it's an honour to play the lead in this conspiracy thriller. Being an ardent fan of spine-chilling thrillers myself, I was delighted to be a part of such a gripping story," said Bhumi Pednekar.

Durgamati underwent a name change.

Earlier titled Durgavati, the film is now titled as Durgamati: The Myth. No reason has been given for the name change.

Where and when to watch

Durgamati also stars Jisshu Sengupta and Karan Kapadia in prominent roles. The film is written and directed by Ashok, produced by Vikram Malhotra and presented by Akshay Kumar under the Cape of Good Films banner, along with Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series Banner. Durgamati is set to premiere on December 11, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer of the film.