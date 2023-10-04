Bhumi Pednekar started her career in Bollywood with Dum Laga ke Haisha. In her debut movie, the actor was plum and didn't shed her extra kilos to be in shape. The actress was paired opposite Ayushmann Khurrana who was a superstar by then. Slowly and steadily Bhumi rose to fame with Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and since then there was no stopping.

The actor got in shape, underwent a massive transformation and fans were in shock seeing fat to fit journey. The actor also did bold photoshoots and one can't get her off her hourglass now.

Bhumi Pednekar goes bold as she promotes Thank You For Coming

The actor is leaving no stone unturned to promote her upcoming film Thank You For Coming. During her promotions, Bhumi opted to opt for figure-hugging ensembles.

Be it plunging neckline outfits to showing her assets, Bhumi looked bold and beautiful. However, her sartorial choice didn't go down well with a section of netizens and they trolled her.

A video shared on various paparazzi pages shows Bhumi walking towards her van and she was seen adjusting her outfit as it was too deep. A few eagle-eyed netizens also spotted changes in her face and were of the view that she had undergone lip surgery.

Her protuded and swollen lips caught attention and netizens slammed her for ruining her innocence and beauty.

Yet another video of Bhumi surfaced online which shows, Bhumi hugging Kartik Aaryan at the special screening of Thank You For Coming. The actor looked uncomfortable as she as ocnstly adjusting her bralette.

Netizens took to social media and slammed the actor for opting for an outfit which she herself is unable to pull off.

A user wrote, "Adjusting one's clothes in public is so tacky."

Another mentioned, "She looks so uncomfortable."

Thank You For Coming made India proud by being the only Indian Feature Film to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

Thank You For Coming is Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, "Thank You For Coming" will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6th, 2023.