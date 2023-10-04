Sonam Kapoor's sister Rhea Kapoor and head honcho of Balaji Films Ekta Kapoor are set just a few days away from the release of the chick flick Thank You For Coming. This is the first film in Bollywood that openly speaks about women's pleasures when it comes to sex.

The trailer of the film got a humongous response from Bollywood fans. The cast and crew of Thank You For Coming are leaving no stone unturned to promote their film. On Tuesday evening, the cast attended the screening of the film.

It was indeed a night of style, glitz and glamour as Bollywood celebs put their best fashion foot forward.

Veteran star Jeetendra ( Ekta Kapoor's father) and Rhea Kapoor's father actor Anil Kapoor made a grand entry at the screening.

The two stalwarts grooved to the dhol as they entered the stage. Dressed in black, the veteran actors won hearts as Jeetuji did the bhangra as the dhol was played in the background.

Leading ladies of the film, Shehnaaz Gill, Bhumi Pednekar, Dolly Singh, Kusha Kapila and Shibani Bedi danced on the red carpet as they headed towards the screening.

It was Shehnaaz Gill who ruled the pink carpet as she danced like no one is watching.

Take a look

Love birds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra were dressed in shades of black and white, the couple couldn't take their eyes off each other as they posed for paparazzi.

Rumoured couple Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Pandey who are grabbing headlines for their relationship, smartly dodged the media and entered separately for the screening. The actors also posed for shutterbugs separately.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning and there is a reason why she is called fashionista of Bollywood. The actor posed with her husband Anand Ahuja.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain amped up the glam quotient as they turned heads with their stunning appearance.

Kartik Aaryan and Anil Kapoor posed for the shutterbugs. Khushi Kapoor posed with her father Boney Kapoor.

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekha, Richa Chadha, Kushal Tandon, Shivangi Joshi too make a strking appernce at the screening.

Thank You For Coming made India proud by being the only Indian Feature Film to have its Gala World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this year.

Thank You For Coming is Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, "Thank You For Coming" will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6th, 2023.