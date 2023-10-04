Pakistani actor Mahira Khan is known for her stint in Woh Humsafar alongside Fawad Khan. The actor also made her big Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Raees. On Sunday, Mahira married Pakistani businessman Salim Karim after dating for many years.

Mahira got her Shehzada Salim and the wedding was purely divine

The videos of pictures of Mahira and Salim looking ethereal in wedding couture had gone viral. And now Mahira shared a glimpse from her big fat beautiful white-themed wedding on Instagram. The actor looked like divine as she broke the stereotype of wearing red or hues of pink on her big day.

Mahira Khan chose dreamy white with shades of ice blue as her bridal lehenga. It was paired with a full-sleeved blouse that had intricate beadwork and embroidery. Her fairytale wedding was held at the lavish Pearl Continental Hotel in Bhurban, Pakistan.

In the wedding video, her husband professes his love towards her and says that she is very religious and now he has also become spiritual.

What wowed netizens was Mahira's son and brother walked her down the aisle. Mahira's son was in tears seeing his mother get married.

The emotional moment between her and her son won hearts,

Mahira also shared close-up shots as she looked ethereal as a newlywed.

Mahira's fans from all across the world congratulated her on her big day. Bollywood celebs also wished her.

"Who looks thisssss beautiful!!!!!!???? DIVINE (white heart emoji)," commented Mouni Roy.

Sania Mirza and actor Huma Qureshi liked Mahira's post.

Mahira's Instagram carousel from her wedding

About Mahira Khan

Mahira was previously married to Ali Askari. They had tied the knot in July 2007. They have a son Azlan, who was born in 2009.

Apart from Humsafar, Mahira Khan's famous performances include popular PAK TV shows like Sadqay Tumhare and Shehr-e-Zaat. She made her debut in Pakistani films with Atif Aslam's Bol.

She will next be seen in Netflix's first Pakistan-themed original with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed. The series, titled Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel.