Randeep Hooda has often proved he can go to any length and miles to get into the skin of the character he plays. From bulking up for roles to losing gigantic amounts of weight, the actor believes in giving authenticity to his roles. After his tremendous weight loss for Sarbjit, Randeep has again lost a massive amount of weight for his role in - Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Randeep's weight loss process

The Highway actor who plays the role Vinayak Damodar Savarkar lost 26 kgs in 4 months for the part. Yes, you read that right. Anand Pandit, the producer of the film told Etimes, that the actor lost this insane amount of weight by having just one khajoor (date) and one glass of milk for months.

The producer added that not just that, Randeep also shaved off his hair to completely be in the look and feel of Veer Savarkar. "He was so involved in the character and till date is. To essay it on the screen, he said that he won't leave any stone unturned," the producer added. The movie marks Randeep Hooda's directorial debut.

Hooda was last seen in Radhe, starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani.