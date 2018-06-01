Fans have to thank Zack Snyder for Wonder Woman. The Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice director was the man behind the casting of Israeli actress Gal Gadot and he chose the best for the role.

The actress proved that she was right for the role in Wonder Woman released in 2017 and Gadot is all set to reprise the role for the sequel, Wonder Woman 2. Although Patty Jenkins confirmed that she was returning as the director of the DCEU project and has new faces joining the team, there was no clarity on Zack Snyder's role in the venture until now.

The Man of Steel director recently confirmed that although he is not working on a DCEU project as director at the moment, he is involved with the Wonder Woman sequel and confirmed that he is still one of the producers on board of Wonder Woman 2.

Snyder confirmed his association on his official Vero account after a fan asked him through the comments on a photo featuring Ezra Miller's The Flash costume for the first fitting. The confirmation comes after reports from late last year indicated that the director is still associated with DC Films and Warner Bros as a producer for a few future projects.

His relationship with Wonder Woman is far beyond mere casting. The filmmaker received a story credit for Wonder Woman and was also featured as one of the extras on sets of the movie.

Despite his assurance that he is still with WB and DC Films in some way, Snyder's future in the production house is still unclear. The production house hasn't revealed future projects involving Snyder while Snyder recently confirmed that he is working on a non DCEU project called The Fountainhead, an adaptation of an American-Russian author's book with the same name.

Jenkins confirmed that Wonder Woman 2 features Gadot, Kristen Wiig as the Cheetah (villain of the movie) and Pedro Pascal (his role is still under the wraps). But fans claim to have spotted Chris Pine near the Wonder Woman 2 shooting location sparking off rumours that his dead character, Steve Trevor, could make a return. Wonder Woman 2 is slated to release in November 2019.