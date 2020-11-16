On November 16, 2020, Donald Trump once again claimed that he has won the recent presidential election that was held on November 03. Even though such comments from Trump were expected, several political experts believe that this recent comment indicates his reluctance to carry out a peaceful transfer of power.

Donald Trump makes claims without any evidence

In the recently concluded US presidential election, Joe Biden, the Democratic candidate is projected to get 306 electoral votes, while Republican Trump has managed to get only 237 electoral votes. As the magic number of electoral votes to grab the chair of the US president is 270, political experts believe that Biden will become the next president of the country.

Donald Trump made the 'I won the election' comment on his Twitter. Interestingly, the tweet was soon flagged by Twitter, and the social networking giant called it false information. "Official sources called this election differently," commented Twitter after flagging the tweet.

I WON THE ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 16, 2020

Since November 3, the Trump camp has filed several lawsuits alleging voting fraud in the recently concluded election. However, most of the cases were thrown out by the judges, and they called the November 3 voting "the most secure on in the history of the United States."

Will Donald Trump win the election?

Even though the latest figures indicate no possibility of Donald Trump winning the elections, a section of Christian conspiracy theorists believes that Trump's win in the election is inevitable, as it will be fulfilling Biblical prophecies.

In a recent interaction with Express.co.uk, Tom Meyer of Shasta Bible College and Graduate School in California, the US claimed that the highest court in the United States will interfere in the elections, and it could result in the triumph of Trump. He also added that Donald Trump's win is predicted in the Bible, which could act as a predecessor before the apocalypse, that could even mark the end of mankind.