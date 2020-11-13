Rejecting the claims made by President Donald Trump, Senior US federal and state election officials have said that there was "no evidence" that votes were lost or changed, or voting systems corrupted. Trump is yet to concede defeat in an election where Democrat Joe Biden has emerged as a clear winner. The incumbent President, Trump has made claims without any evidence that fraud and lost ballots led to his loss to Democrat Joe Biden in last week's election.

"We have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections"

In a statement, a senior election official, responsible for election security across the US said, "The November 3rd election was the most secure in American history. There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised." It further went on to add, "While we know there are many unfounded claims and opportunities for misinformation about the process of our elections, we can assure you we have the utmost confidence in the security and integrity of our elections, and you should too."

As per a report in News Agency AFP, the statement was released by the Coordinating Council of the Election Infrastructure Government, a public-private umbrella organization within the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), the primary federal election security body. It was also signed by the heads of the National Association of Directors of State Elections and the National Association of State Secretaries—the officials in charge of state-level elections—and by the chairman of the US Election Assistance Commission.

Trump's baseless claims continue

The development has come hours after Donald Trump that 2.7 million votes for him nationally were "deleted" by an election equipment manufacturer and transferred hundreds of thousands from him to Biden in Pennsylvania and other states. It was the latest in a series of bogus claims put out by Trump and Republicans to condemn Biden's win.

Trump's allegations were flatly rejected by the corporation, Dominion Voting Systems, and the Pennsylvania Department of States. Election security officials' comment also came in the wake of rumors that Trump might fire CISA head Chris Krebs, who made a concerted attempt to thwart unsupported charges of fraud that emerged while the votes were counted across the nation.