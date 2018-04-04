In a bizarre and laughable comment, a professor in the south Indian state of Kerala has said that he has the scientific explanation to why children are born with certain disabilities. Speaking about autistic and transgender children, Rajith Kumar, a teacher from college in Kalady, said that women who wear jeans and "degrade their womanhood in the process," give birth to transgender children.

Speaking at a counseling session in Kasargod, Kumar said: "A woman who dresses up like a man. What will be the character of the child this woman gives birth to? The name of these children is transgender or napumsakam, Hijra. Already, more than 6 lakh trans people have been born in Kerala," according to the News Minute.

Kumar then went on to add that only those couples give birth to "good children" who draw a clear line and live their lives as men and women.

"But, when a woman degrades her womanhood and a man degrades his manhood, the girl child born to the couple will have the character of a man. The child that she eventually gives birth to, will be trans."

If that wasn't enough to make your blood boil, he also took a dig at autistic children and said that couples who blur these lines are the ones who give birth to children with the disorder. He even played a video at the session that showed a family with two autistic children and said: "Do you see that? The mother is wearing jeans and both her children suffer from autism."

However, Kumar may now face the heat as the state minister of health and social justice KK Shailaja has slammed the professor and also released a press note barring him from government programmes. "We are mulling legal action against him for making such derogatory comments," the note added.

Strangely, despite being slammed for several quarters, Kumar has stuck to his views while speaking on a chat show on Mathrubhumi News Channel and said that he had studied the matter.

He later also posted a Facebook video, in which he claimed: "I just want to save children from leading life in wrong ways. Only a certain statement from my 4-hour long speech was taken and is now being used to create misunderstanding among people," Kumar claimed.

Here's what Kumar said on Facebook