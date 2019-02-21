The site on on the Srinagar-Jammu highway where 20 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed and 15 others injured in an audacious suicide attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Feb 14, 2019.
Pulwama: The site on on the Srinagar-Jammu highway where 20 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers were killed and 15 others injured in an audacious suicide attack by militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Feb 14, 2019. All the injured have been shifted to the Army's Base Hospital in Srinagar.IANS [Representational Image]

Women and children helped terrorists to ferry the deadly explosive RDX grade 5 (for military use) and ammonium nitrate from transit point Tral in Pulwama district in south Kashmir in carrying out a suicide attack on a CRPF convoy on February 14, intelligence sources told IANS.

More than 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers were killed when a local suicide bomber, Aadil Dar, rammed his SUV into a bus carrying the troopers from Jammu to Srinagar.

The sources said the trigger for the explosive was manufactured locally and that ammonium nitrate was used as an oxidizer in the RDX explosive.

The attack took place on Jammu-Srinagar highway near Latoomode in Pulwama around 3.33 p.m. on February 14, stunning the over 2,500 troopers who were part of the convoy.

The military grade RDX was procured from across the border and the device was assembled around 10 km from the blast site, the sources said.