A school teacher in Karnataka has been arrested for allegedly praising Pakistan on social media in the backdrop of the Pulwama terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir that left 49 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel dead.

Jilekha Bi, from Shivapura in Belagavi, was arrested on Saturday after she posted a message on WhatsApp saying "Pakistan Ki Jay Ho". The incident came to light after her post went viral and a few social media users alerted the police.

Her post has triggered public outrage and several people attacked her house and set it on fire. The angry youth had also stone pelted her house in Belagavi. The police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control and arrested the teacher and protesters.

Police have registered a case under the sections 124 and 124-A of the of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Jilekha. She was produced before a local court on Sunday and was sent to judicial custody.

The police have also arrested six men for attacking the teacher after a complaint was filed against them at Murgod police station.

Three Kashmiri students were also arrested in Bengaluru for their controversial posts on social media. The posts criticised the Indian Army and praised suicide bomber responsible for the Pulwama terror attack.

Many such events have been reported nationwide after the deadly terror attack on CRPF soldiers. Social media has been flooded with hate posts and cases have been registered against several people for posting objectionable remarks.