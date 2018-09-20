With wounds still fresh after Pranay's brutal murder in Telangana's Nalgonda district, a man in Hyderabad attacked his 20-year-old daughter and her husband on Wednesday.

Madhavi belongs to OBC community, while 21-year-old B Sandeep is from the Dalit community. Madhavi's father Manohar Chary, a goldsmith, was against the inter-caste marriage.

According to The Times of India, Manohar was drunk when he attacked the newly married couple. He had called his daughter up and told her that he wanted to meet her and was ready for a reconciliation.

Madhavi and Sandeep waited at Hyderabad's Erragadda area for a while before Manohar came at 3.15 pm and attacked them with a machete. Manohar had taken the machete from a local tender coconut vendor.

He first attacked Sandeep who managed to free himself and then turned to his daughter. He cut off one of her arms.

Madhavi and Sandeep were rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Somajigudda. "Sandeep has recovered but Madhavi is still in a critical condition," police said.

According to reports, Manohar has been arrested from his brother-in law's house.

Madhavi and Sandeep were in love for the past five years and got married last week. They had approached a local police station which called both the families to counsel them on inter-caste marriages.

"They came to our police station after their marriage. The SR Nagar police called the two families and counselled them about the intercaste marriage,'' Vijay Kumar, the investigating officer, told NDTV.

Manohar had said that he wasn't aware of his daughter's love life and urged them to come home.