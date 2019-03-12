A Bengaluru woman has filed a case against her husband and in-laws for posting her nude photos on social media after she refused to pay for her husband's impotency surgery.

The 26-year-old woman, who is currently living with her parents, said that her husband, his parents and brother took her nude photos and hacked her social media accounts to post those photos to depict that she was a sex worker. The reason why they did this was that the woman refused to give her husband Rs 25 lakh for an impotency surgery.

"The wedding took place in one of the city's costliest convention centres and my father spent more than Rs 30 lakh on the wedding day alone in the form of gifts, meals and decorations," the woman was quoted as saying by Times of India.

She added, "On the same night, I was shocked to learn that my husband was impotent. His family members had hidden the fact and ruined my life by getting me married to him. My life turned into hell. Every day, I was subjected to cruelty and mental torture."

The woman said that her husband wanted her to have sexual relations with his brother and friends but she refused to do so. She said that she came upon some medical documents which proved that her husband became impotent before their marriage when he had to undergo testicular surgery. According to the TOI report, the woman alleged that when she confronted her in-laws about the surgery and their knowledge about it, they brushed her off rudely and told her to have sexual relations with others.

"According to them, I was supposed to arrange at least Rs 25 lakh. I firmly refused, saying my father was already in deep debt due to the marriage and I wouldn't ask him for anything. That day onwards, my in-laws began to treat me like a maid and my husband supported them," the woman said.

The woman's family spiked her food with sedatives and when she fell asleep, her husband and in-laws stripped her off her clothes and proceeded to take photos and videos of her.

"When I was fast asleep, they stripped me, clicked pictures and made videos and uploaded them on my Facebook account which they had hacked. They wrote messages, saying I was looking for a physical relationship with other men," the woman alleged in her complaint.

The city's cyber crime cell said that their task was to delete the photos and videos from the internet.

"Our main aim is to collect evidence in the form of lewd messages and pictures and delete them," the police said.